Ryanair expects return of Boeing 737 MAX in Feb-March 2020

DUBLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ryanair expects to be flying the first of its grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft by late February or the start of March, which would require the plane to be flying in the United States before Dec. 25, CEO Michael O’Leary said on Thursday.

“The best outlook is the first aircraft would come in January. The more realistic outcome: the end of February/March,” O’Leary told journalists after the airline’s annual general meeting.

“If it flies in North America this side of Christmas, I think we are pretty secure we will be back flying some time (around) end-February/March,” he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)