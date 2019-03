(Corrects sourcing in lead to “official” from spokesman)

RIYADH, March 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia does not have Boeing 737 MAX planes in its own aircraft registry, an official with the civil aviation authority said on Wednesday.

“The skies of the kingdom are clear of this type of planes,” he said. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans)