(Corrects dateline)

RIYADH, March 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia does not have Boeing 737 MAX planes in its own aircraft registry, a spokesman for the kingdom’s civil aviation authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The skies of the kingdom are clear of this type of planes,” he said. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans)