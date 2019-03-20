U.S. Senate panel hearing set for March 27 with FAA, Boeing after fatal crashes

March 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel plans a hearing on March 27 on aviation safety after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft crashes since October, and said it will also schedule a hearing with Boeing and other manufacturers, officials said on Wednesday.

The hearing on federal oversight on commercial aviation by the Senate Commerce subcommittee on aviation and space will include the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s acting administrator Dan Elwell, National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumalt and Transportation Department Inspector General Calvin Scovel. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)