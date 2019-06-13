Southwest extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations through Sept. 2

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it is extending cancellations of about Boeing Co 737 MAX flights through Sept. 2 as it continues to await guidance and approval on software enhancements and training requirements.

The largest global operator of the MAX had previously said it was cancelling flights through Aug. 5 after the plane was grounded worldwide in March after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia within five months. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)