Southwest says fleet data gives it confidence in 737 MAX

CHICAGO, March 12 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said on Tuesday that it remains confident in the safety and airworthiness of its 34 Boeing MAX 8 aircraft, noting that the aircraft produces thousands of data points during each flight which are constantly monitored.

“To date, we have operated more than 41,000 flights and have corresponding aircraft data that indicates the effectiveness of our operating standards, procedures, and training,” Southwest said in a statement. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)