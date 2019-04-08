UPDATE 1-Southwest extends Boeing 737 MAX pull out by a week

(Add details on American Airlines’ flight cancellations)

April 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it was pulling out all Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets from its flight schedules swa.is/2FRH8Ow through June 7, extending its earlier timeline by a week.

Boeing’s top-selling 737 MAX jetliner has been grounded globally after two deadly crashes involving the aircraft over five months.

The announcement comes a day after American Airlines extended cancellations of 90 flights a day through June 5. The No.1 U.S. carrier had on March 24 said it had canceled flights through April 24, citing grounding of 737 MAX aircraft. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shinjini Ganguli)