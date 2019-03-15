SunExpress sticks to Boeing 737 MAX orders despite crashes - newspaper

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Germany’s Lufthansa, is not planning to cancel orders for Boeing’s 737 MAX, a newspaper reported on Friday, despite the jet being grounded around the world after two fatal crashes.

“I expect Boeing to inform us about everything and ensure we are fully able to operate this aircraft safely and reliably,” SunExpress CEO Jens Bischof told German daily Die Welt.

The leisure airline has ordered 32 of the single-aisle jets, with options for 10 more, Die Welt said.