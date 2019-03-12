SunExpress wants clarity on safety of Boeing 737 MAX-8 ahead of deliveries

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Germany’s Lufthansa , is seeking more clarity on the safety of Boeing’s 737 MAX-8 model following a crash in Ethiopia, the company’s spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We are in constant contact with Boeing,” the spokesperson, Serdar Alyamac, told Reuters.

SunExpress CEO Jens Bischof said in February that the company would add five MAX-8 planes to its fleet by the end of the year, as part of plans to expand its capacity more than 20 percent.

Several nations, including Britain, Singapore and Australia, have suspended the Boeing aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia on Sunday killed 157 people in the second such disaster for the model in the past few months. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Jonathan Spicer)