U.S. transport chief warns against mixed messages on Boeing's 737 MAX

MONTREAL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao warned regulators on Wednesday against sending conflicting messages as they work to ensure Boeing’s 737 MAX is safe to resume operations.

“International coordination is important in all aspects of this process,” said Chao, at the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal. “The traveling public will not be well served if there are conflicting signals given by different regulatory authorities around the world.” (Reporting by Allison Martell and Allison Lampert; Editing by Toby Chopra)