Trump urges Boeing to fix, 'rebrand' grounded 737 Max planes

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday offered Boeing Co advice in the wake of two fatal crashes involving its 737 MAX jetliner, saying the planemaker should “rebrand” the best-selling aircraft after fixing it.

“What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name. No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?” Trump tweeted. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)