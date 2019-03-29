TUI sticks with Boeing, sees 737 MAXs flying by mid-July

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Anglo-German tour operator TUI said it has no intention of scaling back orders for Boeing’s 737 MAX planes after two fatal crashes, and expects them to be flying again by mid-July based on feedback from the U.S. planemaker and EU regulator.

“We expect July to be live again,” Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen told analysts on a conference call after TUI warned on 2019 profits due to costs of replacing the grounded 737 MAX planes for routes it was committed to, and saw bookings fall.