UPDATE 1-Tour operator TUI warns on profit after 737 MAX grounding

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Tour operator TUI on Friday warned it would take a 200 million euro ($225 million) profit hit in 2019 due to the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft in the wake of two deadly crashes of the model.

Tui said it was “utilising spare aircraft of its fleet, extending expiring leases for aircraft that were supposed to be replaced by 737 MAX aircraft, as well as leasing in additional aircraft” to soften the blow to travellers.

The group said it now expects underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to fall by 17 percent, having previously expected it to be flat compared with the 1.18 billion euros ($1.32 billion) generated in 2018.

TUI - whose fleet includes 15 grounded 737 MAX planes, a tenth of its total - said it expects 737 MAX planes to resume flights by mid-July at the latest, adding that EBITA could even fall as much as 26 percent in 2019 if that’s not the case.

The 737 MAX planes were grounded worldwide following an Ethiopian Airlines disaster on March 10 that killed 157 people, five months after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed 189 people.

German-listed shares in Tui fell 8.6 percent on the news. The London-listed shares fell 10 percent.

($1 = 0.8904 euros)