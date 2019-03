TUNIS, March 14 (Reuters) - Tunisia has barred the passage, takeoff and landing of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on its territory, the transport ministry said on Thursday.

No Tunisian airlines, including the state-owned carrier Tunisair, have any Boeing 737 MAX jets in their fleets, it said in a statement, adding that the decision was precautionary. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Gareth Jones)