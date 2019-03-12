Turkey suspends Boeing 737 Max aircraft - Anadolu

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Transport Ministry has suspended all flights by Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 models, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday, joining several nations that have suspended the aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia killed 157 people.

The state-owned new agency quoted the ministry as saying the decision was taken to ensure flight safety, and that the flights were being suspended until further notice.

The announcement came shortly after Turkish Airlines said it had suspended its 12 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The crash in Ethiopia on Sunday was the second such disaster for the model in the past few months. Britain, Singapore and Australia, along with others have suspended the aircraft. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)