CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Friday it is extending its Boeing Co 737 MAX cancellations by a month, now through Aug. 3, leading to about 40 or 45 daily canceled flights.

United, which trades under parent company United Continental Holdings Inc, operates 14 MAX jets and was due to take delivery of 16 more this year before they were grounded in mid-March following two fatal crashes. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)