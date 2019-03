KIEV, March 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suspended all flights by Boeing’s 737-8 and 737-9 MAX aircraft following Sunday’s deadly plane crash in Ethiopia, Ukraine’s aviation authority said on Wednesday.

“Flights using Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-9 MAX planes are banned inside, from and over the territory of Ukraine from the date and time this decision was taken,” the authorities said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Polina Ivanova)