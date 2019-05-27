FAA reputation has taken a hit from Boeing 737 MAX grounding - United exec

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) reputation has taken a hit as a result of the Boeing Co 737 MAX grounding, United Airlines President Scott Kirby said on Monday.

“The brand of the FAA has certainly been impacted by this,” he said at the Skift Forum Asia conference in Singapore.

However, he said the regulatory system in the United States and elsewhere was likely to emerge stronger as a result of the 737 MAX grounding experience. (Reporting by Jamie Freed Editing by Shri Navaratnam)