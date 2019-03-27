Company News
March 27, 2019

United 'optimistic' on Boeing 737 MAX software update, wants oversight

CHICAGO, March 27 (Reuters) - United Airlines, one of three U.S. carriers that operate Boeing’s 737 MAX, is “optimistic” about the U.S. manufacturer’s software update, Vice President of Corporate Safety Michael Quiello said in a statement on Wednesday.

“But, the U.S. commercial aviation system is the safest in the world because its foundation is built on rigorous data analysis and evidence-based independent oversight, and we look to the FAA to employ these tools as it reviews and certifies this software update,” Quiello added. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Grant McCool)

