U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren calls for grounding Boeing's 737 MAX 8

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic candidate for president, on Tuesday called for the Federal Aviation Administration to follow several other countries and temporarily ground Boeing Co’s 737 MAX 8, days after a crash in Ethiopia killed everyone onboard one of the planes.

“While we do not know the causes of these crashes, serious questions have been raised about whether these planes were pressed into service without additional pilot training in order to save money,” Warren said in a statement released from her campaign, not her Senate office.