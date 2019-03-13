U.S. orders grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday joined a wave of other countries and ordered the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed and killed everyone on board.

“The grounding will remain in effect pending further investigation, including examination of information from the aircraft’s flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders,” the FAA said in a statement announcing the action. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)