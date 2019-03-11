U.S. transport chief reviewing fatal Boeing plane crashes 'very carefully'

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Monday that U.S. regulators are “very carefully” reviewing the fatal crashes of two Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 planes.

Chao said she met with the Federal Aviation Administration’s acting chief to review”both Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash and October’s Lion Air crash and to ask “what are possible paths going forward... I want people to be assured that we take these incidents, these accidents very seriously.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)