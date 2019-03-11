Ethiopian Airlines plane trailed smoke, debris before crash -witnesses

GARA-BOKKA, Ethiopia March 11 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 people onboard, was trailing smoke and making a strange sound before it came down, two witnesses said.

Malka Galato, the farmer whose land the plane crashed on, told Reuters he saw small items that looked like paper coming from the plane. The plane was making a strange noise and made a sudden turn just before it crashed, he said.

The plane tried to climb before it made a sharp turn and came down, farmer Tamirat Abera added. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Andrew Heavens)