Ethiopia PM offers condolences after Ethiopian Airline's flight crash

NAIROBI, March 10 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian prime minister’s official Twitter account on Sunday expressed condolences to families of those lost in an Ethiopian airline’s flight to Nairobi, without giving details.

“The office of the PM, on behalf of government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning,” the PM’s office said on Twitter. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)