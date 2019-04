NAIROBI, April 1 (Reuters) - Ethiopia will release a preliminary report on Monday into the cause of an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

The report will be released by the Ministry of Transport, Nebiyat Getachew told Reuters, although a time had not yet been set. (Reporting by Maggie Fick; writing by Katharine Houreld, Editing by William Maclean)