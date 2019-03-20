UPDATE 1-Ethiopia to lead next stage of cockpit data analysis

(Adds BEA confirmation)

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Ethiopian investigators will lead the next stage of cockpit data analysis from the Boeing 737 MAX that crashed outside Addis Ababa with U.S. and French support, a person familiar with the investigation said.

The decision means control of the sensitive data will stay in Addis Ababa where U.S. and European regulators and investigators, as well as manufacturer Boeing, are providing technical assistance.

Asked afterwards about the arrangements for analysing the data, France’s BEA air accident investigation agency later confirmed the reported plans. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Leigh Thomas)