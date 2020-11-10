Ethiopian military seizes airport in town of Humera, says state-affiliated Fana TV

NAIROBI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian military has seized the airport in the town of Humera, state-affiliated Fana TV reported on Tuesday, amid a nearly week-old conflict in the northern Tigray region.

“The Ethiopian National Defense Force has fully captured Humera Airport amid continuation of government’s military response against TPLF rebel group,” Fana reported, referring to the group that leads the government in the Tigray region. Humera is located in the far northwest of the country, near the borders with Sudan and Ethiopia.