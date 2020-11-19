WHO's Tedros denies taking sides in Ethiopia conflict

GENEVA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday denied taking sides in the conflict in his home country Ethiopia and called on all parties there to work for peace and the safety of civilians.

In a message on Twitter, Tedros said: “There have been reports suggesting I am taking sides in this situation. This is not true and I want to say that I am on only one side and that is the side of peace.” (Editing by William Maclean)