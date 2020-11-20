Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

U.N. says planning for 200,000 Ethiopian refugees in Sudan

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.N. agencies are planning for the possible arrival of 200,000 refugees in Sudan fleeing violence in Ethiopia over a six-month period, a U.N. refugee agency official said on Friday.

“Together with all the agencies we have built a response plan for about 20,000 people and currently we are at about 31,000 so it has already surpassed that figure,” Axel Bisschop told a Geneva briefing.

“The new planning figure is around 200,000.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge)

