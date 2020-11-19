Ethiopia accuses WHO head Tedros of backing Tigray rebels

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s military accused World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday of supporting and trying to procure arms and diplomatic support for Tigray state’s dominant political party, which is fighting federal troops.

“This man is a member of that group and he has been doing everything to support them,” army chief of staff General Birhanu Jula said in a televised statement.

A WHO spokesman said there was no immediate comment on the accusation against Tedros, an Ethiopian of Tigrayan descent who served as health minister in a former government coalition led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). (Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Alex Richardson)