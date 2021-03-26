Ethiopia's PM says Eritrea agreed to withdraw troops from border area

NAIROBI, March 26 (Reuters) - Eritrea has agreed to withdraw it troops from its border with Ethiopia, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said on Friday, days after first acknowledging that Eritrean forces had entered the northern Tigray region during an almost five-month-old war.

“Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border,” Abiy said in a statement he tweeted the day after arriving in Eritrea’s capital Asmara to meet with President Isaias Afwerki. (Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)