Egypt says withdrawing from latest dam talks for internal consultations -statement

CAIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Egypt has decided to withdraw from the latest round of tripartite negotiations with Ethiopia over its multi-billion dollar dam on the Blue Nile for internal consultations, its irrigation ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Sudan’s irrigation ministry said the latest Ethiopian position presented in talks on Aug. 4 raised new fears over the track the negotiations had been on. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah in Cairo and Khalid Abdelaziz in Khartoum; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)