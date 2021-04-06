Egypt says dam talks with Ethiopia and Sudan made no progress

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz Region, Ethiopia September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the latest round of talks on the Ethiopian Renaissance dam with Ethiopia and Sudan in Kinshasa over April 4-5 made no progress.

Delegations from the three countries were meeting in the Democratic Republic of Congo hoping to break the deadlock in negotiations over a project Ethiopia says is key to its economic development and power generation.

Egypt fears the dam will imperil its supplies of Nile water, while Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and water flows through its own dams and water stations.