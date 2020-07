KHARTOUM, July 15 (Reuters) - Sudan’s government said on Wednesday water levels on the Blue Nile had declined by 90 million cubic meters per day after Ethiopia started filling a giant Nile dam on its side of the border.

Sudan rejects any unilateral actions taken by any party as negotiating efforts continue between the two countries and Egypt, its irrigation ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Nadine Awadalla Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by Mark Heinrich)