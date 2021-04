A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo, file. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s finance ministry signed a $907 million financing agreement with the World Bank on Friday geared towards improving access to financing, the fight against COVID-19 and electricity investment, it said.

Some $700 million was a loan and $207 million a grant, the ministry said in a statement.