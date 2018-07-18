Ethiopia says reforms "to unleash private sector"

ADDIS ABABA, July 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopia is open to selling off stakes, either partial or entire, in a host of state-owned firms as part of a major economic reform drive designed to “unleash the potential of the private sector”, its information minister said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Reuters, Ahmed Shide said the government would retain majority holdings in the state-run airline, logistics, telecoms and energy companies. Everything else, with the exception of financial services, could be up for sale, he said. (Reporting by Maggie Fick Writing by Ed Cropley)