FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 18, 2018 / 7:49 AM / in an hour

Ethiopia says reforms "to unleash private sector"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, July 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopia is open to selling off stakes, either partial or entire, in a host of state-owned firms as part of a major economic reform drive designed to “unleash the potential of the private sector”, its information minister said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Reuters, Ahmed Shide said the government would retain majority holdings in the state-run airline, logistics, telecoms and energy companies. Everything else, with the exception of financial services, could be up for sale, he said. (Reporting by Maggie Fick Writing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.