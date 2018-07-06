Ethiopian government must do more to attract investors -PM

ADDIS ABABA, July 6 (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s economy grew more slowly than expected in the 2017/18 year and the government must do more to build investor confidence, the new prime minister said on Friday.

“We need to work (so that) investors have full confidence in the country,” Abiy Ahmed said in a speech to parliament, adding that growth was “below 10 percent but over 9 percent” in the fiscal year ending this month.

The 41-year-old took office in April and has launched a bold push to change the way the country of 100 million is run. He has introduced economic reforms including attracting foreign capital into several state-owned assets. (Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by Duncan Miriri and Raissa Kasolowsky)