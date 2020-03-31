Ethiopia electoral commission says August election postponed due to coronavirus

ADDIS ABABA, March 31 (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s electoral commission said on Tuesday it would delay national elections scheduled for August because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The board will announce a a new timeline once the pandemic had subsided, the Amharic-language statement said.

The August polls were seen as a key test of the reformist agenda of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in what was once one of the continent’s most repressive nations. (Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Writing by Katharine Houreld Editing by Gareth Jones)