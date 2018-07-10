FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Ethiopian Airlines says will resume flights to Eritrea's capital Asmara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, July 10 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines said on Tuesday it will resume flights to Eritrea’s capital Asmara on July 17 for the first time in 20 years, a day after the neighbours and longtime foes declared their “state of war” over.

“With the opening of a new chapter of peace and friendship between the two sisterly countries, we look forward to starting flights to Asmara with the B787,” said Tewolde GebreMariam, the firm’s chief executive.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; editing by Richard Pullin

