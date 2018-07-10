Ethiopian Airlines says will resume flights to Eritrea's capital Asmara

ADDIS ABABA, July 10 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines said on Tuesday it will resume flights to Eritrea’s capital Asmara on July 17 for the first time in 20 years, a day after the neighbours and longtime foes declared their “state of war” over.

“With the opening of a new chapter of peace and friendship between the two sisterly countries, we look forward to starting flights to Asmara with the B787,” said Tewolde GebreMariam, the firm’s chief executive.