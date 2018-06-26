FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 7:15 PM / in an hour

Ethiopian Airlines will restart flights to Eritrea soon- Ethiopian PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 26 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines will restart flights to Eritrea for the first time in two decades, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said after talks with an Eritrean delegation aimed at ending a border conflict between the two countries.

“Artists, prepare yourselves since we will celebrate the (Ethiopian) New Year (on September 11) in both Asmara and Addis Ababa,” he said on Tuesday.

“For Ethiopians who have longed for heading to Massawa (in Eritrea) for a stroll, I call on you to be ready as Ethiopian Airlines will start services there soon.”

As part of a series of reforms announced by Abiy since coming to power in April, shares in Ethiopian Airlines will be sold as part of a privatisation programme which will see the state maintain a majority stake. (Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by Alison Williams)

