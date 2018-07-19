Eritrean troops withdraw from Ethiopia border - Eritrean Press

ASMARA, July 19 (Reuters) - Eritrea has pulled troops back from the heavily militarised border with Ethiopia as a “gesture of reconciliation” with its giant neighbour and long-time foe, the pro-government Eritrean Press agency said on its Facebook page.

“It is imperative for all those who care about the long-term stability and economic viability of the region to do everything they can to help the two countries move beyond the senseless war that wrought so much suffering on both people,” the agency said.