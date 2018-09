NAIROBI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian commercial ship docked in an Eritrean port for the first time in two decades on Wednesday, state-affiliated Ethiopian broadcaster Fana Broadcasting said, in the latest sign of rapprochement between the two countries.

The Mekelle, due to carry 11,000 tonnes of Eritrean zinc to China, docked in Massawa, FBC said. (Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by George Obulutsa)