July 13, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eritrean President Isaias to visit Ethiopia -Eritrea minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, July 13 (Reuters) - Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki will visit Ethiopia on Saturday, Eritrea’s information minister Yemane Meskel said on Friday, days after the two neighbours declared their “state of war” over.

The visit comes a week after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Eritrea and signed a pact on resuming ties with Isaias.

Under the historic deal, the Horn of Africa neighbours agreed to open embassies, develop ports and resume flights, in concrete signs of rapprochement away two decades of hostility since war erupted over their disputed border in 1998. (Reporting by Aaaron Maasho; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Maggie Fick and Jason Neely)

