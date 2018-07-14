FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2018 / 7:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eritrea's president arrives in Ethiopia for three-day visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, July 14 (Reuters) - Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki arrived in the Ethiopian capital on Saturday for a three-day visit, Ethiopia’s state-run broadcaster and a Reuters witness said, days after the two neighbours declared their “state of war” over.

Earlier, Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Meskel confirmed Isaias’ departure. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met him at the airport.

The Reuters witness said thousands thronged Addis Ababa’s main thoroughfare Bole Road sporting T-shirts emblazoned with the pictures of both leaders.

The flags of both countries fluttered from lamp posts, while some waved giant Eritrean flags. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Potter)

