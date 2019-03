NAIROBI, 14 mars (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus and Ethiopian Airlines are discussing a possible new contract as part of the airline’s fleet renovation, a French presidential source said on Thursday.

The offical said President Emmanuel Macron and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had spoken about a possible new contract during Macron’s visit to Addis Ababa earlier this week. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough)