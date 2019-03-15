CORRECTED-French shipping group CMA CGM to form new venture with Ethiopian firm MACCFA

(Clarifies in first paragraph that Modjo port covered by separate letter of intent with ESLSE)

ADDIS ABABA, March 13 (Reuters) - France’s CMA CGM has signed a letter of intent to form a joint venture with Ethiopian company MACCFA, as well as a letter of intent with ESLSE to manage Ethiopia’s Modjo port, according to a document made available by the French President’s office.

Marseille-based CMA CGM, one of the world’s largest container shipping lines, recently became the core shareholder in Ceva Logistics, with the company looking to expand in non-maritime freight services. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)