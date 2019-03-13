French shipping group CMA CGM to form new venture with Ethiopian firm MACCFA

ADDIS ABABA, March 13 (Reuters) - French shipping company CMA CGM has signed a letter of intent to form a new joint venture with Ethiopian company MACCFA and to manage Ethiopia’s Modjo port, according to a document made available by the French President’s Elysee department.

Marseille-based CMA CGM, one of the world’s largest container shipping lines, recently became the core shareholder in Ceva Logistics, with the company looking to expand in non-maritime freight services. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)