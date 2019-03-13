Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2019 / 7:05 AM / in 2 hours

French shipping group CMA CGM to form new venture with Ethiopian firm MACCFA

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, March 13 (Reuters) - French shipping company CMA CGM has signed a letter of intent to form a new joint venture with Ethiopian company MACCFA and to manage Ethiopia’s Modjo port, according to a document made available by the French President’s Elysee department.

Marseille-based CMA CGM, one of the world’s largest container shipping lines, recently became the core shareholder in Ceva Logistics, with the company looking to expand in non-maritime freight services. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below