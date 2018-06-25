FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 25, 2018 / 3:52 PM / in 2 hours

Twenty suspects appear in court over Ethiopia rally blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, June 25 (Reuters) - Twenty suspects, including the deputy head of Addis Ababa’s police commission, appeared on Monday in a court in the Ethiopian capital in connection with a grenade attack at a rally attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the state-affiliated FANA broadcasting company reported.

It did not give further details. The attack, which killed two people and wounded scores, took place on Saturday moments after Abiy had finished a speech in Meskel Square in the centre of Addis Ababa. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho Editing by Costas Pitas and Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.