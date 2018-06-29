FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ethiopia says grenade attack part of plot involving power, telecoms outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, June 29 (Reuters) - A power and telecoms outage took place at the same time as a grenade attack at a rally attended by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday as part of a wider plot, his office said.

Abiy had just finished a speech to tens of thousands of supporters in the central square in Addis Ababa when a grenade exploded, killing two people and injuring scores.

“It has been proven that the attempt to disrupt the rally involved other plots in addition to hurling the grenade,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

“First, a power outage and a telecommunications network disruption coincided with the event. Second, coordinated acts of economic sabotage are being undertaken to worsen the cost of living and thirdly, various agencies meant to provide different services to the public are being prevented from delivering.” (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Larry King)

